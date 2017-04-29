Take a look at the body scrub that has a 50,000 person waiting list.

Guys, it’s official. We’ve reached peak unicorn.

First we had unicorn hair, and then we had unicorn frappes, and now we have a unicorn body scrub – which people are losing their glittery little minds over.

Frank Body, the clever people who brought you those yummy coffee and coconut body scrubs that you can’t get enough of, are just about to release a shimmer scrub. And – according to the Fashionista – it has a 50,000 person waiting list.

Yep, you read right – 50,000 people CANNOT WAIT to get their hands on a body scrub that will (temporarily) make them resemble some kind of glitter explosion/Instagram model hybrid goddess.

This is not a drill: Get my brand new Shimmer Scrub for free. Hit the link in my bio. A post shared by frank body (@frank_bod) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Frank Body says the magic potion shimmer scrub is a three-in-one coffee scrub with added glow dust to make your skin shimmer and shine.