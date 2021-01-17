12 signs of an unhealthy relationship that may seem innocent, but probably aren’t.

Having someone protect us can feel romantic, especially after so many movies have portrayed similar situations that way.

While self-defence or defending someone else may require strong emotional or physical acts, it shouldn’t require more than is necessary to get away to emotional or physical safety.

The purpose and intended result should be your safety, not someone else’s harm.

What you can do or remind yourself of:

Check in with yourself and listen to yellow flags. Do they come across as violent and angry? Did you feel more or less safe when they helped protect you?

12. They constantly blame you when things go wrong.

Why it may seem okay but isn’t:

We all make mistakes and are in situations in which we’re to blame.

However, people shouldn’t make you feel like you’re always at fault. Further, if you did mess up, the resulting conversations should be fair and respectful, not accusatory or anxiety-inducing.

What you can do or remind yourself of:

Remember that it’s okay to make mistakes sometimes, especially if we learn from them.

However, also remember that not every bad thing is your fault, and people shouldn’t unfairly put the blame upon you or make you feel bad.

You deserve to feel happy and respected, and if not, you may want to let go of the relationship.

The Takeaways.

You deserve to feel fulfilled, happy, secure and important in relationships.

You deserve people who treat you in genuine, fair, compassionate ways.

Do your best to be honest with yourself and check in with yourself or other trusted loved ones when you have a gut feeling about a yellow or red flag.

Remember, you are worthy of good relationships and will find people who treat you well, so hold out for those and let go of others.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and refer you to a service closer to home if need be.

Feature Image: Getty.