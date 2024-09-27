'I was sick of my mother-in-law playing the victim, so I did something drastic.'

As a quiet and practical minded introvert, marrying into a family where the women tend to be dramatic, loud and needy has come with some challenges.

Don't get me wrong, there's a lot to love about them, but sometimes it's difficult to access those parts when almost every encounter with them involves a tornado of chaos born from one — or all — of them dealing with the fallout from their latest poor decision.

My mother-in-law, in particular, has perfected the art of being a victim, and my sisters-in-law are following suit. Even the tiniest grievance or inconvenience can be spun into a saga of immense proportions, with loved ones recruited to their side so often that they have become almost indoctrinated to want to jump in and rescue these women from situations that, usually, don't require interference.

My husband and I have had to develop ways to navigate this in our marriage. We've had dates interrupted, events ruined, quiet nights turned on their heads, holidays disrupted… all from the neediness of the women in his family.

Pretty early on they realised that I wasn't one to be recruited. I'm an empathetic person, but I read The Boy Who Cried Wolf and this broad ain't buying that every. single. thing. that happens to you is somebody else's fault.

