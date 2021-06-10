21 women on the unexpected things that happened while giving birth.

Giving birth is as unpredictable as it gets. From surprise bowel movements to bodily fluids and insane contractions - it's not exactly the most glamorous of times. It's intense! Exciting! Really freakin' scary!

But goodness, it's all worth it for that little spud. Right?

And while doctors, nurses, and midwives see all the ~unexpected~ joys of childbirth almost every day and treat it like NBD, it can help to know you're not alone.

Here, we've asked a bunch of mums to describe their most unexpected moments during labour and delivery.

Lisa.

"After my first, I stood up straight after my son was delivered [via] water birth, stepped out of the tub and my placenta fell out, whacked the side of the tub and went sliding across the room."

Michelle.

"I was about to go in for an emergency c-section, but a man with twisted testicles took precedence. True story."

Ele.

"Bub was crying from the moment his head came out... like, while he was just a head!"

Shan.

"I unexpectedly gave birth in the car park of the hospital (there was an article in the paper about it!)."

Em.

"I was in the hospital in labour and my sister rocked up in labour as well! We gave birth to our daughters that same day, within two hours of each other. It made it easy for our friends and family to come and visit us both at once!"