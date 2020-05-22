50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1.

Up to 50 people will be able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1 as the NSW government eases more COVID-19 restrictions.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday announced the “big and critical” step for the state but said very strict rules would be in place for venues.

They will still have to adhere to the four square metre rule, bookings of more than 10 people will be banned, and patrons won’t be allowed to stand.

Currently, dining venues can only have a maximum of 10 patrons if they maintain social distancing. That includes alcohol table service with meals at NSW pubs and clubs.

The increase in patronage aligns with the easing of regional travel restrictions across the state and the opening of museums, galleries and libraries from June 1.

It comes as NSW recorded its 50th COVID-19 death after an 80-year-old woman died in Concord Hospital.

Her death brings the national toll to 101.

One in five Aussies can’t support their families.

One in five Australians do not have enough work to support themselves and their families, a new study shows.

Think tank Per Capita has released a discussion paper looking at the economic cost of underemployment in Australia, before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It points to Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data from April, where the monthly increase of underemployment was 50 per cent, or more than 600,000 people.

The labour force underutilisation rate is about 20 per cent, so one in five Australians does not have sufficient work to support themselves and their families.

The report says there was a crisis of insecure work before COVID-19, with wages and productivity being suppressed by slack in the labour market.