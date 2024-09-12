The 5 best new TV shows of 2024 that you definitely haven't watched yet.

There are still a few months left of 2024 but we've already been hit with so many new TV shows this year that it's never too early to start making a list of the ones you might have missed.

With multiple streamers and networks releasing a slew of new shows every week, it's understandable that you might break into a cold sweat whenever someone corners you in the work kitchen to ask if you've watched the buzzy new show everyone is bingeing.

So, from a compelling murder mystery to a show that will make you forget Bridgerton ever existed, here are five intriguing new shows released in 2024 that you probably haven't watched yet.

Big Mood.

You might have fallen in love with Nicola Coughlan after her leading turn in the third season of Bridgerton (which is fair! She is excellent as Penelope Featherington). Yet I would argue that her role in Big Mood is actually her most exciting performance of 2024.

In Big Mood, Coughlan shines as Maggie, a struggling playwright who has bipolar disorder and has stopped taking her medication because she feels like she can't be creative on them. The central hook of this dramedy is Maggie's long-term bond with Eddie (It's a Sin star Lydia West), and the series navigates friendship, career, mental health, and the reality of life in your thirties in a way that's humourous and sometimes heartbreaking.

Watch it on Stan.

Queenie.

Queenie is adapted from Candice Carty-Williams's best-selling novel of the same name and stars Dionne Brown as the titular Queenie.

A 25-year-old Jamaican woman from South London who works as a social media assistant, Queenie is in the midst of navigating one hell of a messy breakup. Things go from 'not great' to 'really quite bad' quickly when she faces a medical emergency and then makes a few questionable choices in the midst of some disastrous life moments.