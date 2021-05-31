7 people share their unconventional 'before and after’ transformation stories.

Growing up, many of us are taught that transformations are always centred on our physical bodies.

The push to lose weight, undergo a makeover or change the way we dress starts at an early age. Often around the time we discover that princesses are often told they need a fancy new look in order to find their true love, when they actually possessed that power all along.

As adults, we now know that the best transformations present themselves in other impactful and meaningful ways, such as changes to our relationships, careers, mental health, and our overall outlook of life.

We want you and your loved one to feel ready to take on anything. When you feel amazing, it's your superpower.

To celebrate this, Jade and Deni, along with others in the Mamamia community, have shared their own transformation stories and how they changed their lives.

Deni on transforming how the world sees you.

"Last year I came out as non-binary and it completely transformed my life; the way I identify and the way I present, dress myself, and do my make-up. It was an all-encompassing transformation.

"Prior to that, I was coming out of another transitional moment in my life. Prior to all of this happening I had moved from Sydney to Geelong after Cosmopolitan magazine folded. I came home and started working as a freelancer; I was trying to find myself in the freelance landscape.

"So I found myself dressing in the way I thought a successful stylist should dress, instead of just dressing like myself. I was also holding back with the kind of content I would post on socials. I was very aware of what I was posting and I was always thinking, ‘is this palatable to the mass market? To the everyday Australian consumer?’. All because I wanted them to respect me as a stylist, and so I thought I shouldn't post about elements of my personality.

"Then we all went into lockdown and I came out as non-binary. I think lockdown put a lot of things into perspective and it made me realise I don’t need to be palatable to the general public. I need to be true to myself. So I let go of the expectations I had placed on myself around what it looks like to be a fashion stylist.