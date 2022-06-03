Russia’s war on Ukraine has been raging for 100 days. These are the photos we can't look away from.

It has been 100 days since Russia invaded Ukraine.

100 days of innocent people being killed. 100 days of families fleeing. 100 days of hiding. 100 days of civilians putting their lives on the line. 100 days of women baring the brunt of the other violence - the sexual violence.

Ever since Russian soldiers invaded the country on February 24, the United Nations says 4,113 civilians, including 242 children, have been killed and nearly 12.8 million people have been displaced. Actual figures however, it notes, are likely to be much higher.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimates the country is losing 60-100 Ukrainian soldiers a day.

We've heard the stories of horror that've emerged from the Bucha massacre, where over 300 civilians were killed.

We've witnessed a maternity hospital being bombed in Mariupol.

Just last week, a 21-year-old Russian soldier was sentenced to life in prison for killing an unarmed 62-year-old man in the first war crimes trial since the invasion.

But despite the mass casualties, the war still rages on with no end in sight.

Around 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory is currently under Russian control, according to President Zelensky.

This week, Russian forces have tightened their grip on an industrial city as part of their drive to control the eastern Donbas region.

To help Ukraine's fight, President Joe Biden has just announced a $US700 million ($A971 million) weapons package for the capital city of Kyiv, that will include advanced rocket systems with a range of up to 80 kilometres.

As the war continues, here are the photos we can't look away from.

The cost of the war on women and children.

This is the photo that made headlines around the world in March. A young woman clutches her swollen belly while being stretchered to safety after a maternity hospital was bombed in Mariupol. Neither she nor her baby lived. Image: AAP/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka.