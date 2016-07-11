Prisoner pens hilarious Trip Advisor-style review of his cell.

He may not have been staying there voluntarily, but that didn’t stop a detainee at Perry Barr police station in the UK from penning a review of the new, state-of-the-art facility.

Welcomed for a one-night stay following an arrest for criminal damage, the unidentified crim reviewer opened his critique by expressing disappointment that his regular facility had recently closed.

“After multiple visits there I had come a custom [sic] to the layout and friendly staff,” he wrote. “Times change however and it was time to try something new.”

Our new custody suite in Perry Barr has won praise from an unlikely source − a detainee who’s written a review! pic.twitter.com/3HGggt0gC9 — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) July 10, 2016

“Upon arrival at Penny Barr I was impressed by how modern and clean the building looks,” he continued. “I was dealt with promptly by the custodial officer and shown to my cell.”

Once inside, the detainee found the neutral decor pleasing and executed to a high standard. The cleanliness, too, got a nod, until he noticed a suspicious short and curly hair beside his toilet.

“On closer inspection,” he wrote, “the ginger hint of colour and length would probably suggest it was mine. Sorry.”