MELISSA RAWSON: 'I only own one bra. It tells you everything about my life as a mum.'

Let me tell you a little secret: I own precisely one bra.

Oh yes, you read that right.

But not just any bra — it's the $4.75 Kmart bra, which has likely increased in price due to the cost of living but significantly decreased in quality and comfort due to significant wear trauma.

The timeline of the 'Ugly Bra'.

Once upon a time, I owned a small drawer full of beautiful, lacy bras and sets. I was financially content with shopping at Bras N Things every now and again. I also enjoyed perusing (but never purchasing) the sexy, lacey, barely-there pieces from Honey Birdette.

During pregnancy and after childbirth, I lived in maternity sports bras for comfort and efficiency.

Fast-forward to now, and here I am, clinging to my one bra that barely clings to me these days. It's the bra that I purchased about six months after the twins were born because all the others had either become too big or small. Seeing as I don't have the perkiest of breasts these days, I don't see the point in wearing nice undergarments. So, as you can imagine, my singular bra is not pretty. And here comes one of the most embarrassing photos I'll ever post…