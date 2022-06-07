Where are they now? The cast of Ugly Betty, 16 years later.

Reminiscing about the MODE magazine gang? You're not alone.

Even though Ugly Betty premiered way back in 2006, the show still has a heap of fans thanks to its iconic characters and hilarious yet heartfelt storylines – some of which is a little problematic looking back with a 2022 lens, but, we digress.

For those who need a quick refresher, the comedy-drama series revolved around the character Betty Suarez, a somewhat dorky, naïve millennial with an objectively bad sense of style who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine.

Of course, no prestigious 2000's-era magazine realm could be without some gossip, drama, high fashion, humiliation and back-stabbing. And audiences loved it.

It also catapulted actors like America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams to fame.

So without further ado, let's see what the Ugly Betty cast are up to now.

Daniel Meade / Eric Mabius.

Eric Mabius played Daniel Meade – the editor-in-chief of MODE and Betty's womanising boss, who receives the role because his dad was the magazine's publisher (AKA some good old fashioned nepotism).

Since the show's end in 2010, Mabius went on to continue acting in TV series such as Scandal, Blue Bloods and Chicago Fire, as well as a Hallmark rom-com or two.

Reflecting on the series and the future of a possible remake, he said to Today Tonight: "We had an abrupt ending and I think that we all felt that we didn’t have enough time to finish telling the stories that needed to be told. I think Ugly Betty was ahead of its time and I think that it would be more timely right now than ever. It was probably the truest work family I've ever had."

He has two kids with his wife Ivy Sherman.