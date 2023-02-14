A White House statement and strange objects: What the heck is going on with all these UFO sightings?

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stood before the world’s media and spoke about aliens.

You see, strange objects have been floating into North American airspace in recent weeks. Strange, slow-moving, silvery objects.

The first was an enormous balloon that floated for five days across the US earlier this month. Then over the weekend, three smaller airborne objects were intercepted in as many days: one in Canada’s Yukon region, one in Alaska, and one in Michigan.

Listen to Mamamia's daily news podcast The Quicky below. Post continues after podcast.

All four were shot out of the sky by missile-wielding US fighter jets.

So what on earth (or beyond) is going on? Should we start hoarding canned goods and digging a bunker under the garage in preparation for extraterrestrial invasion?

Hold on to your tinfoil hats, folks, and let’s probe this mystery.

Start from the beginning. You mentioned something about a balloon?

Indeed. On the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, US President Joe Biden scrambled two F-22 fighter jets from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia to the coast of South Carolina. There, roughly 9.5 kilometres out to sea, travelling at an altitude of 17,678 metres, one of the jets fired a Sidewinder air-to-air missile.

Its target?

A balloon.

The Pentagon had been tracking this balloon for seven days as it drifted south west across the continental United States, from Idaho to the Carolinas.

It was large — roughly the size of three school buses — and slow-moving. It was also high. Really high. Between 18,000-19,800 metres. That’s almost twice the cruising altitude of a typical commercial aeroplane.

The un-manned balloon was determined to be a Chinese intelligence gathering device. In other words...