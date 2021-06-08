"I'm a beauty writer, but I just need 3 minutes to convince you aliens exist."

There has been lots of UFO talk as of late. Heaps. People (see: me) are frothing over it. Love the stuff. But in case you haven't been watching conspiracy theory documentaries every single night (um, lame!), while you eagerly wait for the Pentagon to hurry TF up and release that long-awaited report on UFO sightings, PLEASE SIT.

We need to talk aliens.

Because while the official report isn't released until June 25th, a sneaky little taster has dropped (!!!), and holy s**t… it sounds like aliens are definitely (maybe) very (possibly) real!

Conducted by US intelligence officials, the report — which includes formerly classified documents — examines over 120 UFO sightings from all over the world. Most of the "incidents" came from the military - namely Navy jet pilots.

The sneak peek has said officials have found “no evidence” that these sightings were definitely alien spacecrafts, but they still “cannot explain the unusual movements that have mystified scientists and the military.”

A slippery ol' statement. Kinda sounds like something someone who knows aliens are real would say...

The report found that most of these sightings “did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology."

Meaning? Aliens.

"We're talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force piolets or have been picked up by satellite imagers," former director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a recent report on Fox News.

Ratcliffe goes on to say that some of the objects, "frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain."

DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN.

