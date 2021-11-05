What's it like for female rideshare﻿ drivers?﻿ ﻿﻿We spoke to 2 women and had SO MUCH to ask﻿ them.

During extensive and exhausting lockdowns, Australian women have been hit with a triple whammy.

A report from the Grattan Institute found women were more likely to lose their jobs, do a lot more unpaid work, and less likely to get government support.

With women now making up almost half the workforce, we are overwhelmingly employed in the industries that have been hit hardest by the government-imposed lockdowns. Think tourism, higher education, and hospitality.

Take Brisbane lady startup, Ange, who launched her gourmet cooking business in the last twelve months.

"COVID definitely put a dampener on those plans," she tells Mamamia.

Fortunately for Ange, she already had a side hustle that has remained an essential service – she’s been driving with the rideshare app Uber for the last five years.

At the time Uber was launching in Brisbane, Ange had left her full-time job to support her partner launching his business and was looking for a way to generate extra income while working part time.

"I used to take the car into the city and work during the day. Then I would pick Uber riders up on my way home from work," Ange explains.

She didn’t expect that the additional income would be the only bonus: "It gave me company and people to chat to instead of just sitting in traffic," she added.