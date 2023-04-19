TikTok keeps telling me I’m a ‘silky’ mum. I feel like I’m failing.

I’m being personally victimised by my TikTok algorithm.

Okay, that is a bit of a dramatic claim. But every time I open the app – which usually occurs at 10pm in bed when I swore I was definitely having an early night this time – I’m met with videos of women proudly declaring themselves as ‘crunchy mums’ or ‘silky mums’.

And depending on what kind of parenting day I’ve had, these videos either make me feel seen and understood, or like I’m a total failure.

If you’re reading this and weren’t aware that parenting apparently has different textures, I’ll break it down for you.

The terms have been around for years, but thanks to the increased popularity of brutally honest parenting content online, it seems there’s a growing pressure for us to pick a side and declare which ‘brand’ of mum we align with.

Generally, 'crunchy' mums are the type who only buy aesthetically pleasing wooden toys, opt for home births without pain medication and are huge advocates for co-sleeping and baby-wearing.

At the top end of the scale, they prefer to home-school their children, will continue to breastfeed until their kids reach preschool and make every organic meal from scratch.

If there was a celeb ambassador for the Crunchies, it would be the bone-broth queen herself, Gwyneth Paltrow.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are the silky mums.

They’re all for doing whatever makes life easier – we’re talking unrestricted screen time, packaged snacks and sleep training. They also prefer medicated hospital births, disposable nappies and bright plastic toys.

While I have zero evidence to substantiate this claim, I feel like Jennifer Lawrence or Pink would be the closest people in the celebrity world to silky mums – just with nannies to fetch the iPads and assistants to go and grab the packaged snacks for them.

While I had no idea what the terms meant at the time, I went into pregnancy naively assuming I’d have a lot of crunchy qualities.