The 7 nightmare housemates you can never escape.

I’m calling it. Sharing a house or an apartment is nothing like they made it out to be on Friends or The Secret Life of Us. The TV lied to us, guys.

If you’ve ever lived in a shared house, you know that sometimes it takes the diplomatic skills of Oprah, the patience of the Dali Lama and the healing power of all those bottles of wine you have stashed under your bed, just to make it through to the end of your lease period.

So if you’ve ever found yourself staring into the fridge wondering what that huge ball of mould used to be, you’ve probably met or even become at least one of these housemates at some point in your life:

The Instagram Guru.

This housemate is always on the cutting edge of what's trending on Instagram. She fills up your fridge with kale and $12 punnets of blueberries and wakes you up at the crack of dawn blending her pre boot camp smoothies and ‘grammin the hell out of them #wellness. She interrupts your Netflix binge to get just the right light for her totally natural #makeupfree selfie and you’re always tripping over the random Kmart homewares shrines that she creates all over the apartment.

The ‘I’m short on rent’ guy.

It's that time of the month when the rent is due and this guy is nowhere to be seen. After a flurry of text messages, you finally get a response from your MIA flatmate saying that something urgent has come up and he's going to be a little late with the rent. AGAIN. So you spot him. AGAIN. And three days later he turns up with a suspicious looking tan in the middle of winter and a brand new car.