There's an anti Tradwife movement happening on TikTok. But it's just as toxic.'

TikTok, for all its addictive, algorithmic content, can sometimes make the less-organised among us feel… defunct.

As satisfying as it is to bathe in the ASMR magic of an aesthetic, spotless kitchen while Nara Smith stirs blueberries hypnotically into pancakes, there's a niggling voice inside me every time that tells me just how subpar my own culinary ministrations really are.

Imagine my relief, then, when I noticed the term 'Type B wife' beginning to trend on TikTok.

Unlike a 'Type A wife', who relishes the opportunity to share a deep-clean of the fridge with her followers and makes a bento lunchbox look fancier than an eight-course degustation at Bennelong, a Type B wife eschews the need to have a neat life.

Her car is overflowing with empty coffee cups, she forgets to fill it up until it's been on empty for longer than she cares to admit, and she's always running late.