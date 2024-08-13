You really shouldn't be tying a ribbon around your suitcase.

Raise your hand if you tie a ribbon around your luggage to help you identify it when it comes around on the carousel.

Seems pretty innocent right? Well, that's what we thought too until a travel expert told us why the practice can cause major delays.

Watch: TikTok influencer reveals cheap flight travel hack. Post continues below.



Video via TikTok @pointspat.

Speaking to Mamamia, Mike Harvey, Managing Director at 1st Move International says, "Attaching ribbons to your luggage was once a common method to help travellers easily spot their bags on a crowded carousel. But it's now become less effective over time and can actually interfere with the scanning process in the luggage hall."

Harvey goes onto explain exactly how this can lead to an issue at the airport.

"If the ribbon causes issues during scanning, your bag may need to be manually processed, leading to delays or the possibility of it being left behind," he says.

While tying a ribbon around your suitcase is a simple way to identify your luggage, it’s not the most efficient. Nobody likes being the last person at baggage claim, so Mike suggests using these methods instead.

"Opting for a suitcase in a less common colour or design can save you time and stress at baggage claim. While black and navy suitcases are timeless, they are also the most common," he said.

If you don’t want to spend money on a new set of suitcases — because, let’s face it, they can be pricey — there are other much more affordable options you can try.