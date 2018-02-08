The drama around Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby is turning into an episode of Maury. There I said it.

It's the story that just keeps on giving.

First, we wondered for months on end whether the 20-year-old really was pregnant, and intricately dissected clues on every media platform available to us.

Then, the Kardashian-Jenner family strategically made the Super Bowl seem rather boring by releasing an 11-minute video of Kylie's pregnancy and birth on Sunday US time, before sharing the baby's name, Stormi Webster, two days later.

But now, Radar Online - a notoriously unreliable fascinating source - are saying that Jenner's ex boyfriend, Tyga, is demanding a paternity test for the newborn baby.