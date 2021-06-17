Mum, WTF: I asked my mum 7 questions about what it was like to raise two sets of twins.

When I was growing up, there was nothing at all strange to me about the fact I was a twin, and also happened to have twin brothers.

Yes, our relative closeness in age meant that at one stage Mum and Dad had four kids under two and a half.

Yes, the house was always a mess.

Yes, every interaction with an adult consisted of a minimum five minutes of them trying to establish how they were going to tell us apart.

But it was completely and utterly normal.

Then I turned 30. And my friends started to have kids. And I started to think about kids. And Mum and Dad, I don't want to be rude but honestly... what the actual f*ck.

?????

HAVING ONE BABY IS DIFFICULT. LIFE-CHANGINGLY SO.

Having two at once, twice, is absurd.

So as a grownup, I decided to ask my mum how but more importantly why and also, what.

First, a few relevant pieces of information:

Mum is often asked if she was using IVF, and if that explains the whole 'twins twice' thing. It's a slightly inappropriate question, but no, for the record, there was no IVF involved. She just has what those in the medical community (note: I know nothing about the medical community) call: 'magic ovaries'.

We're also asked whether we're identical or fraternal. Interestingly, once you have one set of fraternal twins, your likelihood of having another set goes up. Both my sister and I, and our brothers, had individual placentas, which led doctors to believe we were fraternal. But to really throw a spanner in the works, a recent genetic test showed my sister and I are actually identical, making the probability of mum having two sets of twins even more rare than we thought.