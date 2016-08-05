Two Australians injured in fatal London stabbing attack.

Two Australians are among five people injured and one American is dead after a shocking stabbing attack in central London.

Australian high commissioner to the UK Alexander Downer said two Australians suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Russell Square attack.

Two Australians received non-life threatening injuries. One discharged from hospital; other expected to be discharged soon #RussellSquare — Alexander Downer (@AusHCUK) August 4, 2016

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) spokesperson told the Sydney Morning Herald the Australians at this stage can only be identified as a man and a woman.

The spokesperson said the Australian man had already been released from hospital and the injured woman was expected to be released soon.

Police say the attack left one 64-year-old American dead.

The suspect arrested is said to be a 19-year-old Norwegian man of Somali descent.

London: Stabbing attack in #RussellSquare . One female dead and six injured. Suspect arrested. Possibly terrorism. pic.twitter.com/SlBUuaGcIG — Moshe Zichmir (@mosezichmir) August 4, 2016

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said the incident was most likely triggered by “mental health issues”.

“Whilst the investigation is not yet complete – all of the work that we have done so far, increasingly points to this tragic incident as having been triggered by mental health issues,” he said.

The five injured are said to be American, British, Australian and Israeli.

American Darlene Horton, 64, was travelling with her university professor husband as he taught a summer study abroad program.

The victim of the fatal stabbing in Russell Square has been named as Darlene Horton https://t.co/X6ekWwILvB pic.twitter.com/PoCimi6Pca — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 4, 2016

Horton was killed on the day she and her husband were meant to return home.

Fernando, 40, a paralegal from Brazil, told the Sun he was cycling by when a group of people screamed at him to stop.

“It was a mother and father and two sisters. Then I saw a white lady, in her sixties, slumped against the railings,” he said.

“She had her head in a Spanish woman’s lap, the lady, who was trying to keep her alive by talking to her. They were not related, I think the Spanish family were just passing by.”