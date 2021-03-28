Anais had no idea she was a twin. Then she saw an actress on TV who looked identical to her.

It was late 2012 when a friend sent Anais Bordier a screenshot from a YouTube video that would change her life. The screenshot was of a young American actress.

She looked exactly like Bordier, who had been adopted from South Korea, brought up in France and was studying fashion design in London.

But Bordier didn’t think this woman could be her twin, because her adoption papers said she was a single birth. She decided not to do anything about it.

Her friends weren’t prepared to leave it there. They found out the name of the actress: Samantha Futerman.

When Bordier looked her up, she could see she already had a few TV and movie credits, including Memoirs Of A Geisha. And she could see Futerman’s birthdate. It was the same as her own.

The movie The Parent Trap, where Lindsay Lohan plays identical twins separated at birth and reunited at summer camp, immediately came to mind. Bordier sent Futerman a Facebook friend request, along with a message:

“I stalked you a bit and found out you were born on the 19th of November 1987... and discovered you were adopted too. So... I don’t want to be too Lindsay Lohan, well... but... how to put it... I was wondering where you were born?”

Futerman, who had been brought up in New Jersey and was working as an actress and waitress in Los Angeles, received the Facebook request as she was getting her nails done for the premiere of her new movie, 21 & Over. She looked at Bordier’s photo.

“I thought it was an old head shot of mine,” she told Bostonia.

Once she read the message, Futerman decided it was “all too crazy not to be true”.

She felt sure Bordier was her twin. Her parents weren’t convinced, and thought someone might be catfishing their daughter.

But a few days after that Facebook message, Futerman replied, and set up a Skype session. It ended up going for three hours. Futerman said in the New York Post it was “unreal” to see Bordier.

“I had never seen anyone who looked even remotely like me, let alone my exact mirror reflection,” she said. “She had my laugh, my freckles, and that profile.”