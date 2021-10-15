Lea carried her twins to term knowing only one of them would survive.

This post deal with pregnancy loss, and could be triggering for some readers.



Today is International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and I have the privilege of sharing Lea’s story and journey over the years. It is one of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

In late 2005, I was scrolling through the online forum hosted by the Australian Multiple Birth Association (AMBA) late at night. My twins were babies, and I wasn’t sleeping.

At a time before Facebook and even 'mummy blogs', forums were the main source of support and comfort in the middle of the night for parents. They were the places that we could go and pour out our hearts to random strangers online. This same night, Lea had done just that.

She was desperate for some support, to know if others had been through what she was facing, to feel less alone.

Lea’s journey to multiple birth parenthood began in late 2005 when she was told at her 13-week scan she was having twins. This discovery led to a celebratory "20 delighted, dizzy minutes" with her then husband and seven-year-old daughter Sage.

But shortly afterwards, Lea's world "came crashing down with bad news".

Lea was told that one of her babies, Ben, had a neural tube defect known as anencephaly. He had no chance of survival.

With the help of AMBA, Lea found the support she was looking for. The 'AMBA aunties' rallied around this woman we had never met and read about her babies and the lives she was growing.

Lea showed amazing strength and courage as she journeyed through her pregnancy.

"It's an odd feeling waiting for someone you have yet to meet, but love more than life itself, to die... celebrating growing life (and a fast-growing belly), being all too aware that life will be all too fleeting for one of my babies," Lea shared.

Lea would come and share her feelings and even found the time to have a laugh at herself throughout her pregnancy - like the time when she went to pick up her daughter from school wearing nothing but a torn house dress and no knickers and had to get out of the car to greet her distraught daughter.