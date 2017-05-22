TRUE CRIME: The "nightmarish" murder of Hazel Drew that inspired Twin Peaks.

In case you’re wondering why half your workplace seemingly disappeared at lunchtime to never return, the reboot of cult classic Twin Peaks dropped on Stan this afternoon.

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, the original American serial drama first aired in 1990 and followed FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper and his investigation into the murder of Laura Palmer, the homecoming queen of the (fictional) town of Twin Peaks, Washington.

Combining crime with supernatural, soap opera, horror and often campy, melodramatic character portrayals, it gained a cult following, despite being cancelled after a second season in 1991.

But while the town and it's inhabitants may be fictional, the crime that inspired it is not.

"The inspiration for the television series Twin Peaks sprang from a nightmarish little bedtime story my grandmother Betty Calhoun planted in my ear as a young boy," Frost wrote in a Sand Lake newsletter, according to the Daily Mail.

"Poor Hazel's body was found on the banks of the pond. Mystery ensued. Uncertainty about the perpetrator lingered, and may still. Some weeks later, a calf, stuck in the mud and bleating for help under a dim half moon, was mistaken for the spirit of the lost girl by a couple of local drunks, who fled the scene in terror.