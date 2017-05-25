For anyone confused by Twin Peaks, this is the only information you need.

Twin Peaks is a series renowned for its ambiguous plot, supernatural themes and cult following.

The series, created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, first launched in 1990 before it was cancelled due to poor ratings in 1991.

Twin Peaks has since been revived by Showtime to offer fans a new season that takes place 25 years after the original ended.

Here’s the problem for new and old viewers: the show makes no bloody sense.

Listen to The Binge host Laura Brodnik explain exactly what you need to understand about Twin Peaks.

Twin Peaks is ostensibly a murder-mystery. It begins with the mysterious death of local girl Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) in the small town of Twin Peaks.

The quest to find her killer is left in the capable hands of FBI special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan). Cooper soon realises that Twin Peaks is no regular small town.

The series quickly goes from basic murder-mystery to full-blown surrealist soap opera.

New characters are introduced, others are killed, everyone seems to be cheating on each other and dream sequences are dime-a-dozen.

What anybody who is starting the third series without visiting the first and second needs to know is that it’s okay to not understand what’s going on.

It may even be the point.