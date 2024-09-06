The Twilight television series is coming, in news that would've been huge in 2008.

In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there's a small town named Forks. It's home to the greatest love story ever told. One of sparkling vampires, hot werewolves, incredible baseball games, and weird girls who can't form a sentence to save their lives.

Yeah, I'm talking about Twilight.

And in news that would have been huge in 2008 and sent me running down the school hallways screaming, Twilight is set to return.

While it would simply be too much to dream of a Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on-screen reunion in modern times, it is true that the iconic franchise is returning thanks to Netflix. Bless you, you streaming conglomerate who anticipates all my hopes and dreams.

In the first twist to leave many fans questioning their entire existence, the new TV show is actually going to be told from the perspective of Edward Cullen.

Why was everything blue? We'll never know. But it was iconic. Image: Summit Entertainment.