HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: What I learned from Pixie Curtis' extravagant birthday wish list.

But to those who are wringing their hands of what has become of the innocence of youth, I say that anyone who's particularly horrified by this little girl's material dreams hasn't spent much time around one lately.

Pixie is 10 in a month. My daughter is 11.

And what I learned when I read this post was that she would bloody LOVE Pixie's list. So would all her mates.

Sure, my daughter has no idea what a skincare fridge is, but she's been nicking my cleanser ever since I said a facewash might be a good idea and that mine was fancier than hers so she should leave it alone.

She campaigned hard to get a loft bed in her room when we moved house last month. I gave in, most likely out of relocation guilt, and now she sleeps two metres off the floor, almost bumps her head when she sits up, and misses snuggling the dog.

Of course, I doubt the loft bed that might end up in Pixie's mansion will be a self-assembly job from IKEA, but hey, same, same.

My daughter asks me daily if she can get her second ear-piercing. NO, you can't, I say with conviction, although for the life of me I can't really remember why.

And fidgets are such a depressing obsession in our house that every time I walk past that mountain of landfill-in-waiting, I die a little death. Yet, they keep showing up.

My daughter doesn't yet have a phone of her own, or any social media accounts, but would she like to? Hell, yes.

She's spent a lot of the lockdown-school-holidays using her dad's phone to make videos on Zoomerang, an app that makes little clips exactly like TikTok's, except they don't go anywhere. Hair-flicking and lip-syncing are essential.

If she knew they would look better with a ring light, that would be on her list, too.

Are you clutching your pearls about my daughter yet? Does her desire for frivolous stuff make you think she's a bit of a shallow dingbat?

Well look, she's also a vegetarian who has refused to eat an animal in three years, despite the rest of us chowing down on chicken and steak all around her.