The 12 off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2024 Logies.

If you missed Australian TV's night of nights, the 2024 TV Week Logie Awards (or kinda watched it/kinda scrolled on your phone), chances are there are some things you might've missed.

Held in Sydney for the second year running, the 64th Logie Awards was full of glitz, glamour, show-stopping fashion and notable ~moments~.

Watch: Logie Awards 2024: Julia Morris gives sneak peak of her Logies dress. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Things like Sam Pang's opening monologue (can confirm: he did not hold back), Deadpool and Wolverine, Larry Edmur's tattoo — but also, a whole load of other stuff that we really need to talk about. As a matter of urgency.

Here are the 10 off-screen moments you didn't see during the 2024 Logies.

1. Larry Emdur celebrating his win with a kebab.

Not only did Gold Logie winner Larry Emdur win the award for Most Popular Personality — but he also scored an early morning kebab after celebrating his win.

Posting to his Instagram, he wrote, "Sylvie: What would you like to do after the Logies tonight ?? Me: "

Image: Instagram/@larryemdur