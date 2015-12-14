friendship

15 of our favourite TV shows from back in the day

Remember when lighthearted sitcoms and comedies ruled the remote control? Except there wasn’t a remote control because they hadn’t yet been invented.

The groovy ’60s in particular ushered in a new era of television programming in the days before broadcasts had even transitioned from black and white to colour. You didn’t just watch the TV back then, it was blown family affair with everyone gathering around the box to watch your favourite shows each night.

If you wanted to change the channel you had to get up and do it by TOUCHING THE TV.

Countless programs graced our screens during this time with the decade being remembered best for the classic theme songs which added to the whimsy of the most memorable shows. From the nose twitch in Bewitched to the double click of the fingers in the The Addams Family theme song, we will forever remember these shows as being trailblazers.

And even if you hadn't been born back then, we can guarantee you'll have seen or at least know of, most of the shows in the following countdown because many programs  liked Bewitched and The Brady Bunch are still on our television screens today.

There are a lot of shows from this time that deserve not only our attention but also our gratitude for giving us both perspective and guidance as we've grown. So take a look and see if you agree with our top 15 TV shows from back in the day.

Number 15. Skippy the Bush Kangaroo. (1966 - 1970)

What's that skip?

Number 14 - Mr Ed. (1961- 1966)

Mr Ed is a horse. Of Course.

Number 13 - Flintstones (1960 - 1966)

The Flintstones: The morning cartoon staple for most every child.

Number 12 -  Original Batman (1966 - 1968)

Batman and Robin. Kapow

Number 11. The Addams Family (1964 - 1966)

The Addams Family. I bet you're already clicking your fingers.

Number 10: Hogan's Heroes (1965 - 1971)

Hogan's Heroes. I know nothing!

Number 9.  The Beverley Hillbillies (1962 - 1971)

"Come and listen to a story about a man named Jed"

Number 8. The Brady Bunch (1969 - 1974)

Number 7. Homicide (1964 - 1977)

The Australian show, Homicide.

Number 6. Gomer Pyle (1964 - 1969)

Gomer Pyle. "Sha-zaam!"

Number 5 - The Munsters (1964 - 1966)

The Munsters. America's first family of fright.

Number 4 - Star Trek (1966 - 1969)

Star Trek - "It's life Jim but not as we know it"

Number 3 - Lassie (1954 - 1973)

Lassie. Every episode guaranteed to leave you a sobbing mess.

Number 2 - Gilligan's Island (1964 - 1967)

Gilligan's Island. Still stands the test of time.

Number 1 - Bewitched (1964 - 1969)

Bewitched - Our pick for number one TV show from the '60s

