GET READY TO BINGE: The top five TV series coming to streaming services this August.

If you didn't know already, this month will most likely be spent watching more television.

With the increased numbers of COVID cases in Victoria forcing us all to be a little smarter about where we go and what we do, the safest place for us to be right now is in our homes watching something on TV (we know, you've heard that before).

But the good news is that this August, there is so much great content dropping on streaming services. From TV series to movies, we honestly can't keep up with everything that's coming out on all the different platforms.

Luckily for you, we've picked out the top five TV series that are dropping this month on Stan, Netflix and Binge.

Mark them in your calendars, because you're going to want to watch them all.

Little Birds, August 5.

This six-part series starring Juno Temple is based on Anaïs Nin’s collection of short erotic stories by the same name.

Set in Tangier, Morocco in 1955, the story follows New York heiress Lucy Savage, who leaves her normal life behind and travels to the 'international zone' to met her fiancé Hugo. Soon enough, Lucy is introduced to a world of erotica, desire and a woman named Cherifa Lamour.

