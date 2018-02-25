The 7 Aussie TV deaths that still haunt us to this day.

There are some moments in life that stick with you forever.

They shape who you are as a person.

They make you see the world differently.

They… they… make you sob uncontrollably in front of your TV while simultaneously shoving cheese-based snacks into your mouth.

The film mistakes you definitely missed. Post continues after video.

I’m talking about the tragic deaths of our favourite TV characters, people.

Taken from our screens way too soon, we’re still grieving these deaths years, if not decades, later:

1.Patrick Reid, Offspring

I'm not going to lie. A tear just rolled down my face as I started writing this and the postman judged me.