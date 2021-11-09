The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday November 10.

Turpin sisters who escaped "House of Horrors" share their story.

Two of the 13 Turpin siblings have spoken of the torture and imprisonment they endured at the hands of their parents in their Californian 'House of Horrors.'

Aged between two and 29 when they were rescued in 2018, the Turpins were subjected to regular beatings, starvation and strangulation, with their parents serving 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to a range of barbaric charges.

Speaking to media for the first time, Jordan Turpin - who was the sibling who alerted authorities in a 911 call - has told ABC's 20/20, "my whole body was shaking...it was literally now or never."

Watch the @DianeSawyer special event - "Escape From A House Of Horror" - premiering Friday, November 19th at 9/8c on @ABC and stream on @Hulu.

Sitting beside her, her sister tells the program, "The only word I know to call it is 'hell,'" when asked about their living conditions.

The girls explain that their siblings "They're strong. They're not broken. They've got this."

The full interview airs on November 19.

Time is nearly up on freedom for unvaccinated Queenslanders.

Queensland will ease restrictions on all fully vaccinated people once 80 per cent of eligible residents are fully jabbed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says all COVID-19 restrictions will end for hospitality and entertainment venues once the state hits 80 per cent, or December 17 at the latest.

From that date, only venues where all staff and patrons are fully vaccinated will be legally allowed to operate in Queensland.

"This is both a reward for the fully vaccinated and a precaution for when the borders open and we will see more cases in our community," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Tuesday.