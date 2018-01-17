Warning: This article contains information about child abuse which may be distressing for some readers.

1. “Why don’t we ever see the kids?”: Neighbours speak after 13 siblings were found shackled and starving in a California home.

The 13 California siblings who police say were starved and chained to beds by their parents rarely left their dishevelled house and, when they did, appeared small and pale and acted strangely, neighbours say.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested on Sunday and each charged with nine counts of torture and 10 counts of child endangerment. It came after a 17-year-old, emaciated girl escaped the house in Perris, east of Los Angeles and called police, said the Riverside County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Police said they found several of the couple's 13 children, ranging in age from two to 29, "shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings".

"The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty," it said.

The siblings were, in fact, so malnourished that police didn’t realise seven of the couple’s children were actually adults.

Police originally thought the 17-year-old who called police from a cellphone she found inside the home was just 10 years old.

Kimberly Milligan, who lives across the street from the family, said she only saw the infant in the mother's arms and three other children since she moved in across the street two years ago, describing them as small and pale.

"Why don't we ever see the kids?" Milligan said she asked herself.