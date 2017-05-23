"It's happening. My partner and I are turning into my parents."

It’s happening. Every child’s worst nightmare — except worse, because I’m not even sure I really have a problem with it.

Let me explain.

My partner and I are both in our mid-twenties. But over the last few months, we’ve been acting like a couple of old fuddy duddies.

To be specific, my Dad, 53, and my Step Mum, age unknown.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with my parents, or their relationship. They’re a fantastic example of a strong, loving marriage and I enjoy their company immensely.

But, how should I put this… they’re a bit lame. Brutal, but it’s the truth. Nothing gives a parent greater joy than embarrassing their children, and similarly for a child, paying out their ‘rents for all their daggy behaviours.

Like going for long walks and watching Netflix with the subtitles on, presumably to aid their fading hearing. Because they're, you know, old.

This is all well and good, right? Just a bit of harmless fun, yeah? It was, until my partner and I found ourselves, just a couple of millennials on the couch, watching Netflix. With subtitles. On a Friday night. Eating ice cream together from the same bowl.

Like a meme gone wrong, we're turning into my parents. Or a couple of those dogs wrapped in dressing gowns.