Tuesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest news from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Australia to commit $800 million to help climate change.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made a four-minute speech at the United Nations climate change conference in Paris where he committed an extra $800 million over five years to help poorer countries cope with climate change.

The money is earmarked to help vulnerable Pacific Island nations both adapt to climate change and curb carbon pollution reports AAP.

The additional $800 million will be redirected from the foreign aid budget.

“Some of the most vulnerable nations are our Pacific neighbours and we are helping them to build resilience through practical action and assistance,” Mr Turnbull told the UN summit.

“The impacts of global warming are already being felt and will continue to be so even after we reach global net zero emissions.”

The prime minister was among around 150 world leaders to outline their vision for climate action.

“We are not daunted by our challenge … We do not doubt the implications of the science, or the scale of the challenge,” he said.

Mr Turnbull said that Australia will ratify the second Kyoto Protocol period of 2012-2020 and he announced that we will beat the 20/20 emissions target.

2. Turnbull breaks ranks on fossil fuel agreement at climate change talks.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has made it clear that Australia won’t be signing an international agreement to phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

The agreement masterminded by New Zealand Prime Minister John Key is being signed by 40 countries and hundreds of businesses and calls for the ultimate elimination of fossil fuel subsidies, saying the cost should reflect both environmental costs and supply costs.

“The majority of fossil-fuel subsidies are also socially regressive, with benefits disproportionately skewed toward middle-and upper-middle income households,” the communiqué states.

A partial phase out could generate 12 per cent of the emissions reduction needed by 2020 to be on the path towards limiting global warming to two degrees, it says.

News Limited reports that the PM and Nationals are concerned the agreement could harm diesel subsidies claimed by farmers and miners.

3. Obama calls Paris climate talks an “act of defiance.”

"There is such a thing as being too late" —@POTUS at #COP21 RT if you agree: It's time to #ActOnClimate. https://t.co/yOwtiecSjb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 30, 2015

In his address to the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris US President Barack Obama has said the negotiations represent an act of defiance after the barbaric attacks in the city two weeks ago in which 130 people were killed.

“We have come to Paris to show our resolve … to protect our people, and to uphold the values that keep us strong and keep us free. We salute the people of Paris for insisting that this crucial conference will go on.” He said.