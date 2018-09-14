Oh. So apparently we've been using autocorrect wrong this whole time.

Autocorrect doesn’t exactly have a reputation as the most reliable toot…tune…TOOL around. We’ve all had the phone-squeezing, teeth gritting moment that comes with typing a mildly obscure name or suburb.

(TIP for Sydneysiders: Avoid Woolloomooloo. Your phone will combust.)

Look, it’s trying to be helpful. It knows barely anyone can spell anymore nor has the time/inclination to look words up. And so it intervenes, using three factors to guide it:

What dictionary words have similar tap patterns, ie. letters in a similar place on the keyboard; Which of those words are more common in your chosen language; Which of those words are most commonly typed by you.

Most of the time it gets it right. But others, it gives the internet meme-worthy gems like this:

And this: