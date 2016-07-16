Almost 200 people have been killed in a violent attempted military coup in Turkey.

104 attempted plotters died and close to 90 civilians after a faction of the Turkish the military began their attempt to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. More than 1000 people have been injured.

Close to 200 rebel soldiers have reportedly surrendered to police and more than 1500 military officers have been detained.

Gunfire and explosions rocked both the main city of Istanbul and the capital city of Ankara. But by early Saturday (local time) there were signs the coup was crumbling.

A senior Turkish official reportedly said attacks on Turkish Parliament and the presidential palace had largely stopped.

BREAKING: 42 people killed in attacks in Ankara, Turkey amid ongoing military uprising https://t.co/WSSsG5v2C9 pic.twitter.com/Vieoyvq2vg — CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2016

Close to 50 involved in the coup were seen surrendering on a bridge in Istanbul, abandoning their tanks in the air.

In the first few hours of the coup attempt airports were shut, internet access was cut, and two bridges leading into Istanbul were sealed.

One of these bridges was still lit up in red, white and blue in solidarity with victims of the truck attack in Nice, France the previous day.