'My GP found a 5cm tumour in my spine. What I didn't expect to feel was relief.'

I was 35 years old, newly married, had a four-year-old daughter and a mortgage when my doctor told me that I had a 5cm growth in my spine.

It was a Monday afternoon and I’d rushed straight from work to make the appointment. My GP got to the point very quickly. She told me that the results of my third MRI showed a lesion in my spinal canal that was putting severe pressure on my nerves.

After the initial shock wore off and I left her office, paper referral to a neurosurgeon in hand, I felt relief, which initially surprised me. But I was relieved – I finally had an answer for the months of debilitating pain I'd been experiencing.

The struggle had been mental as well as physical. Those months had given me an intimate perspective on life with chronic pain and it was a daily test of my willpower and resilience to keep going.

During these months I was scared to stop, even for a day. I was scared to take a day off work. Scared to stop and feel the pain as it was too much to handle so much of the day. I was scared that one morning I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed at all; scared my daughter would see me like that.

As it was, she saw me dozens of times cringing in pain and deep breathing like I was in labour again. She was always so kind and sympathetic, coming to comfort me. But it hurt even more that she had to see me like that, her being so young.

My pain had started randomly as acute pain in my left glute and hip before progressing to sciatica nerve pain. I couldn’t sit down or lay down without being in excruciating agony. I stood up all day long at work and at home, until I couldn’t stand anymore. Come the evening, I would collapse onto the couch with three strategically placed heat packs along my back, glute and upper leg.