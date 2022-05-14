'My stomach just dropped.' Why Tully Smyth's long-waited return to Big Brother didn't go to plan.

Tully Smyth first entered the Big Brother house back in 2013.

If you didn't watch her season or need a refresher, while in the house, the then-25-year-old started a relationship with her fellow housemate Anthony Drew while she was also in a relationship on the outside. It was reality TV gold.

But there's a lot more to Tully than that one story.

Tully is a writer, podcast host and influencer; and yes, she's returning to the Big Brother house next week, nine years after her first appearance.

When a producer called and asked if she wanted to come back, she agreed without hesitation.

"I had absolute confidence [I would say 'yes']," she told Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast The Spill.

"'[Lisa, the executive producer] said, 'Look obviously you'll need some time to think about it based on what happened last time. Take some time, sleep on it.' And I said, 'Nup, I'm in'."

Based on the trend where reality TV series - like MasterChef: Fans and Faves and Survivor: All Stars - bring back contestants, Tully had an inkling that would be the format for this season.

"They weren't able to confirm nor deny anything, but I had basically figured out that it was either going to be a whole bunch of ex-housemates and we would just go head to head, or perhaps half-half - half ex-housemates, half new housemates," she told co-host Laura Brodnik.