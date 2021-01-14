The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday January 15.

Deaths of mother and three kids found in Melbourne home under investigation.

Several lines of inquiry are being followed by police after discovering the bodies of a mother and her three young children inside a Melbourne home.

48-year-old man Tomislav Perinovic, the father and husband of the four found dead at the Tullamarine home, was expected to be formally interviewed by homicide detectives on Thursday night.

He provided an initial version of events after police arrived at the Burgess Street property and discovered the bodies of a 42-year-old Katie Perinovic, two girls Claire and Anna - aged seven and five - and a three-year-old boy, Matthew.

Beyond heartbreaking... a mother and her three young children found dead in their Tullamarine home. Forensic teams have spent the night scouring the property for evidence. @TheTodayShow @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ar8H3N7pIo — Izabella Staskowski (@IzaStaskowski) January 14, 2021

It is understood the uninjured man made the call to emergency services.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill acknowledged the man was a person of interest. When asked if he was a suspect, police declined to call him that.

Hill stressed it was "very important we do not speculate".

"But we should not draw any conclusions at this point in time as to his culpability. If one was to do so, that would be grossly unfair," he said.

There is no history of violence associated with the family and police would not rule out a possible murder-suicide.

"There are a number of possibilities," Mr Hill said. "And that's one that could possibly be relevant to this event."

If you or anyone you know needs support, please call Lifeline 131 114, Beyond Blue 1300 224 636 or Kidshelpline 1800 55 1800.