The real reason the dates on The Bachelor are so incredibly awkward.

The candles are lit, the champagne is flowing and Richie is just about to lean in for that all-important first kiss. Sounds romantic, right?
Except for the fact that you’ve been on this date for eight hours, you’re tired, there’s a boom mic hovering over your head and about 20 crew standing around watching you awkwardly pash.
Yep, turns out those romantic and intimate one-on-one Bachelor dates aren’t as impressive as they seem, as one former producer revealed to news.com.au.
“Every date usually takes a whole day [to film] and there’s a huge crew,” the former producer of the popular dating show revealed.
“When they’re not on camera…the girl’s producer will take [her] away and the Bachelor’s producer will take him away so there’s no collaboration between them,” they said.
That means: no kissing, no hugging, no TALKING unless the cameras are switched on. Oof.