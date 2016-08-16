The real reason the dates on The Bachelor are so incredibly awkward.

The candles are lit, the champagne is flowing and Richie is just about to lean in for that all-important first kiss. Sounds romantic, right?

Except for the fact that you’ve been on this date for eight hours, you’re tired, there’s a boom mic hovering over your head and about 20 crew standing around watching you awkwardly pash.

Yep, turns out those romantic and intimate one-on-one Bachelor dates aren’t as impressive as they seem, as one former producer revealed to news.com.au.

“Every date usually takes a whole day [to film] and there’s a huge crew,” the former producer of the popular dating show revealed.

Here’s a reminder of who’s still in the running for Richie’s heart:

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

“When they’re not on camera…the girl’s producer will take [her] away and the Bachelor’s producer will take him away so there’s no collaboration between them,” they said.

The secret behind Megan’s date dress revealed! Post continues after video.

That means: no kissing, no hugging, no TALKING unless the cameras are switched on. Oof.