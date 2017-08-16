Trump tweets, then deletes, cartoon of CNN being run over by a train.

President of the United States Donald Trump has been slammed as insensitive after he tweeted a cartoon of a train running over a person with a CNN logo on their head just days after the Charlotesville tragedy.

Trump tweeted the image yesterday morning, but it was deleted minutes later with a White House official saying it had been posted inadvertently.

It comes just days after a member of a white supremacist rally rammed his car through a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 19 others in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

The President was criticised for his initial failure to condemn white supremacists in responding to the incident.

He later amended his remarks, labelling racism ‘evil’, and took to Twitter to critisise “fake news” for remaining unsatisfied.

The train cartoon was part of that criticism, but was a step too far in an already heated conversation.

The former director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub has called on lawmakers to condemn the post.

Every Member of Congress must condemn POTUS for posting pic of a vehicle striking a reporter after terrorists used a vehicle to kill a woman pic.twitter.com/ryI1xMc4Nt — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 15, 2017

This isn’t the first time Trump has targeted CNN using graphic depictions of violence.

In July, he posted a video on his Twitter account (it’s always Twitter) showing him wrestling and punching a figure whose head, again, had been replaced by the CNN logo.

Charming.

