One of Donald Trump's first photos as President now paints a very telling picture.

Seven months ago, this image – one of the first of President Trump in office – was meant to be a symbol of power and solidarity.

Surrounded by his henchmen, Trump is positioned to look strong, authoritative and ready to take on the world. Literally.

Now, the photo is one of almost laughable uncertainty, as it appears the President’s war on employment seems to have extended to his own office.

Because every man in this photo, bar Vice President Mike Pence and the President himself, have either resigned or been sacked.

If the fate of the free world as we know it wasn’t at stake, you’d be forgiven for thinking we’re living in an episode of Game of Thrones.

Much like Arya's infamous 'list', Trump's advisers have one by one fallen victim to his Presidential reign, slain by their conscience... or incompetence.

The first head on the chopping block was former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn. He was fired for lying about contacts with a Russian Ambassador.

Flynn was followed shortly by former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, who brought us such gems as 'Prime Minister Trumble' and 'alternate facts'.

Next went Trump's Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, a representative of the Republican Party establishment who was ousted in July.

And now most recently, the President's senior strategist, Steve Bannon has departed in what is believed to be a 'mutual decision'.

Whether it's the White House or Westeros, the tide seems to be turning for the Trump administration.