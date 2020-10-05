The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 6.

Trump confirms he's leaving hospital as his press secretary announces COVID-19 diagnosis.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining and that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McEnany said she is not experiencing any symptoms.

"Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," McEnany said, referring to President Donald Trump's adviser whose positive test results were revealed last Thursday, hours before Trump announced he and his wife also had contracted the coronavirus.

McEnany has continued to brief journalists in close proximity without a mask, most recently on Sunday while updating reporters about the president's stay in hospital.

US President Donald Trump says he will leave the US military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, adding that he felt "really good".

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6.30pm. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said on Twitter.