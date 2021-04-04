The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday April 5.

Trump accused of duping supporters into recurring donations.

Donald Trump's re-election campaign reportedly tricked supporters into making recurring donations generating A$158 million for the former president.

An explosive New York Times investigation combed through Federal Election Commission filings from both the Trump and Biden campaigns, along with their related entities, such as the two major political parties’ national committees.

It also interviewed Trump donors, campaign officials, bank officials and finance experts - and uncovered a "pattern" where Trump supporters would give money intending it to be a single donation, only to discover weeks later their accounts were handing out money over and over again.

An investigation by The New York Times found that Trump supporters who thought they were donating just once were charged over and over by his campaign. Late last year, $64 million was refunded in contributions.

Banks and credit card companies dealt with a flood of complaints and fraud claims and Trump's camp was forced to issue refunds, but as the report reveals, the cash had already served its purpose.

"The recurring donations swelled Mr Trump’s treasury in September and October, just as his finances were deteriorating. He was then able to use tens of millions of dollars he raised after the election, under the guise of fighting his unfounded fraud claims, to help cover the refunds he owed," said The Times.



“In effect, the money that Mr Trump eventually had to refund amounted to an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 race.”

QLD braces for more severe rain, flooding.

Queensland is bracing for more extreme rain and flooding from above Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf for a large swathe of southeast Queensland late on Sunday afternoon.