An anti-vaxxer and a man who 'doesn't wash his hands.' Um... we need to talk about Trump's cabinet.

I know, I know, we're all trying to look away from America and distract ourselves with other things in the wake of the election… but strange and concerning things are happening and we need to talk about it.

Trump has started to announce his picks for cabinet, and some of them (most of them), are truly wild.

Watch: Trump's victory speech.



AJNLive

The incoming president has already made a dozen choices to lead key agencies and policy areas, and several more are all but locked in.

Let's start with the man who doesn't wash his hands… yes, you read that correctly.

"I don't believe in germs," as Secretary of Defense.

Pete Hegseth is an Army National Guard officer turned Fox News TV presenter.

Sure he's been in the army, but he has little high-level strategic or managerial experience. And yet he's been announced as the man who will run the entire US military (and their budget of US $800bn) as Secretary of Defense.

To say the Pentagon is shook is an understatement. In fact, Hegseth's been quoted as saying he wants to "radically overhaul" the Pentagon and that "lots of people need to be fired". Why you might ask? Apparently, because there are too many "woke" generals and leaders making the military "effeminate."