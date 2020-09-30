The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday October 1.

New rules to be introduced for next Trump-Biden debate.

The group managing the US presidential election debates is planning steps to bring order to the remaining contests between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden after widespread criticism.

The 90-minute debate on Tuesday night was chaotic, marred by the Republican president's constant interjections and interruptions of both his Democratic rival and the host, as well as Biden's angry rejoinders.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan group that has organised the events since 1988, said it would make unspecified changes to the format to prevent chaos.

“Chris had a very tough night,” Trump tweeted of the debate moderator.



The Commission on Presidential Debates vows to set new rules to keep the debates under some semblance of control after Pres. Trump went off the rails in the first clash with Joe Biden.https://t.co/V3tuW5wJFS — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 30, 2020

One of the biggest controversies from the debate was Trump deflecting an opportunity to condemn white supremacists, instead telling alt-right group Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by," which was seen by many as a dog whistle to the group, not a condemnation.

"It was a national embarrassment," Biden said of the debate and Trump's performance.

The candidates for vice president will debate next Wednesday, followed by two more presidential debates between Trump and Biden later in October.

