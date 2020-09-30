A weird greeting and a misleading selfie: 7 moments you missed from the Trump-Biden debate.

We've all had 24 hours to decompress and try to understand what the hell just happened in the first US presidential debate.

It was...complete chaos. To say the least. Marred by President Donald Trump's constant interjections and interruptions of both his Democratic rival Joe Biden, and debate moderator Fox News' Chris Wallace, it's been labelled as the "worst presidential debate in history".

In fact, the event was so hard to follow, that the group in charge of managing the next two debates are planning to introduce several new rules to make sure there's some degree of order when the two men take to the stage later this month.

WATCH: In case you missed it, here's Trump...shouting.



Video via Nine.

But in all the yelling and complete avoidance of anything that even resembles politics (which Mamamia recapped here), several important moments went unnoticed.

Here's everything we (and possibly you) missed.