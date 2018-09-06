Lana Clayton "accidentally" shot her husband with a crossbow. Two years later he was dead.

Steven and Lana Sue Clayton seemed like they had the perfect marriage.

The church-going South Carolina residents gave their neighbours no reason to be concerned.

The couple had been together for eight years. Steven was known for his “big personality” and Lana Sue regularly attended a local bible study group.

When Lana Sue, now 52, shot Steven in the head with a crossbow as he slept, it was very quickly brushed off as an accident and Steven went on to make a full recovery.

Lana Sue told detectives she had been downstairs trying to “load a crossbow” and was having difficulty with it. She then went upstairs to get her husband to help and found him sleeping. Lana Sue claimed that when she turned to leave the room, the crossbow accidentally went off.

As The Herald reports, Steven would later tell detectives he “did not believe his wife was trying to kill him”. One year after the shooting, detectives officially ruled it an “accident” and “no intent to commit a crime was found”.

Two years later, Steven was dead.

On July 21, 2018, the 64-year-old was found dead in the couple’s lakefront mansion on Island Forks Road.

According to the New York Post, Lana Sue, a registered nurse, told authorities she had found her husband lying face down at the foot of the stairs. She said he had been suffering vertigo for days.

Most people immediately believed Lana Sue’s story. Her family and friends gathered around to support the grieving widow and a funeral was held in the backyard of the wealthy couple’s enormous estate.

The police, however, weren’t so quick to believe Lana Sue.