Celia Barquin Arozamena was a rising golf star. Then she was found murdered on a golf course.

Celia Barquin Arozamena was a promising golf star.

The Iowa State University student was named the 2018 Big 12 Champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year.

Golfweek had ranked the 22-year-old No.69 nationally.

On Monday morning, Arozamena’s broken and beaten body was found on the Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, about 50 kilometres north of Des Moines.

According to the New York Post, early morning golfers discovered a gym bag on the course with no one around it.

At around 10.20am, the police were called to the golf course to investigate a possible missing female.

Officers then located Arozamena’s body “some distance away” from the bag.

According to ABC News, she had several stab wounds to her upper torso, head and neck.

A man hunt for the university student’s killer commenced immediately.

A police dog tracked Arozamena’s scent to a temporary camp along a creek near the golf course. There, they found a homeless man named Collin Daniel Richards.